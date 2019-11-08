|
Jeffrey T. Coburn
Clover, SC - Jeffrey T. Coburn from Clover, South Carolina. aged 64 passed away Saturday November 2nd. Jeffery lived most of his life in Neptune New Jersey. He was a Life Member of the Hamilton Fire Department of Neptune New Jersey and was a passionate Life Member of the Bradley Beach First Aid Squad where he spent over 30 years of dedicated service helping the residents of Bradley Beach and the surrounding communities. Jeffery was predeceased by mother Kathryn Janet Coburn and Thomas Raymond Coburn. He leaves behind wife Louise Coburn, son John Coburn and his daughter Katie Coburn. In addition to His sister's Allison Biedermann, Debbie Kolb, and brother Christopher Coburn as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeffery was an outstanding man who was always offering a helping hand to anyone in need. All arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Bradley Beach First Aid Squad.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019