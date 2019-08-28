Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jeffrey W. Madlung Obituary
Jeffrey W. Madlung

West Long Branch - Jeffrey W. Madlung, 74, of West Long Branch, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Rockhampton, Australia, and lived in Eatontown and Ocean Township before moving to West Long Branch 20 years ago.

He was an operating engineer for Local 825 in Springfield for 30 years before retiring in 2015.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Joan Madlung and sisters, Barbara Tilton and Caroline Madlung.

Surviving are his wife, Marianne Luccarelli Madlung; son, Laurence Madlung; step-children, Carolyn Beam and Robert Beam (Melanie); sister, Natalie Stieven (John); brother-in-law, Robert Tilton; 5 grandchildren, Stephen and Alex Falco, Andrew and Ellie Beam and Caitlin McCready and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-6 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
