Jeffrey Willet



Howell - Jeffrey Willet, 59, of Howell, owner and operator of Jeff service center in Neptune New Jersey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on May 3rd 2019. Born raised and lived in Paterson, New Jersey until moving to Howell, New Jersey in 1987. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Lee Fendelender Willet for 40 years and beloved father of Lisa Willet and Jason Willet and wife Ashley. He was predeceased by son Jeffrey Willet. He is also survived by his sister Kimberly Jacob and husband Robert. Jeff had four grandchildren Ryan Alyssa Gerrid and Jayden. He also leave behind many nieces and nephews. Jeff was a friend of Bill W's. The viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune. Condolences may also be made online at www.elyfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary