Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Jennie E. Leggett


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie E. Leggett Obituary
Jennie E. Leggett

Manchester - Jennie E Leggett 95 of Manchester died Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Whiting Health Care. She was born, raised and lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Manchester in 1987. She enjoyed music, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She is predeceased by her former husband, Benjamin in 1986 and her sister, Mildred Scalia and brother, Salvatore Di Pasquale. Surviving is her daughter Lori Agnoli of Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 2310 RT # 34 Suite 1D Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
