East Brunswick - Jennie O'Hare, 96, of East Brunswick, formerly of Whiting, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. Born in Rome, NY, she resided in Newark for many years before moving to Manchester in 1986, Whiting in 2001, and East Brunswick in 2014. She worked for Atlas Supply Company in Newark for 10 years as a bookkeeper before retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Vailsburg, Newark, and St. John's Church in Lakehurst, and their Altar Rosary Societies. She volunteered in the retired Police & Firemen's Benevolent Association- Ladies Auxiliary. She had a passion for creativity that included gardening and the arts. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas P. in 2001. Surviving are her children, Brian O'Hare of Asbury Park, and Eileen O'Connor and her husband Jim of East Brunswick, 3 grandchildren, Riley, Shannon and Griffin, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Monday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester. Funeral Service is Tuesday 11 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to NewarkArts.org or a charity of your choosing. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019