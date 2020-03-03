|
Jennifer D. Towler
Long Branch - Jennifer Denise Towler, 54 of Long Branch, passed away on February 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was born in Long Branch where she spent the majority of her years. Jennifer was a member of Living Word Christian Fellowship where she was involved in many activities. Visitation will be Friday March 6th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Living Word Christian Fellowship, 81 Rt. 35, Neptune. Interment is private. On Sunday March 8th at 2pm family and friends will congregate at Raise the Bar Lounge, 117 N Broadway, South Amboy to celebrate Jenni's life. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020