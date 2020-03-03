Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Word Christian Fellowship
81 Rt. 35
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Raise the Bar Lounge
117 N Broadway
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Jennifer D. Towler Obituary
Jennifer D. Towler

Long Branch - Jennifer Denise Towler, 54 of Long Branch, passed away on February 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was born in Long Branch where she spent the majority of her years. Jennifer was a member of Living Word Christian Fellowship where she was involved in many activities. Visitation will be Friday March 6th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Living Word Christian Fellowship, 81 Rt. 35, Neptune. Interment is private. On Sunday March 8th at 2pm family and friends will congregate at Raise the Bar Lounge, 117 N Broadway, South Amboy to celebrate Jenni's life. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
