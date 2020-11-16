Jennifer Farrar
Beachwood - Jennifer Anne Farrar, 46, of Beachwood, NJ passed away at home on October 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Allentown, PA, was raised in Maxatawny, PA, and graduated from Millersville University before later earning her master's degree at Lehigh University. She was an elementary school special education teacher in Brick Township, NJ who loved teaching and directing student musical theater performances each year. Her interests included singing, musical theater, Cub Scout activities with her son, reading and spending time with family.
Jennifer will be dearly missed by her son Rowan, her husband Liam, her parents Frank and Bonnie Orlando of Gettysburg, PA, her sister Courtney Orlando-Dennehy and husband Donnacha of Princeton, NJ, her brother Joshua Orlando and wife Kristan of Croydon, PA, her mother-in-law Mary Carol Farrar of Whiting, NJ, her nieces and nephews and extended family, fellow teachers, staff and students at Midstreams Elementary School in Brick, NJ as well as her many other friends.
A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer will be scheduled in the future with details to be provided on the website of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville, NJ. www.mastapetermemorialhome.com