Jennifer Jean Smith
Neptune - Jennifer Jean Smith, 30, of Neptune, passed away on April 25.
Jennifer worked in the parts department of Freehold Carting and attended Brookdale College.
She was a graduate of Saint Mary's Grammar School in Ocean, Neptune Middle School and Neptune High School. And played softball and soccer. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing. Jenifer was a breath of fresh air and always a pleasure to be around.
Jennifer was predeceased by her grandparents, Mervin and Jean Smith. She is survived by her parents, Mervin E. Smith Jr. and Sherilyn Smith 0f Neptune, her brother Mervin E Smith III (Bud) and his wife Christina, her grandparents Emil and Helen Tvrdik of OceanPort and her uncles Gary and Ed Tvridk and Stephen Smith and her Godmother Aunt Carol.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10am to 12pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. There will be a Funeral service at 12Pm.
Committal will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Integrity House, 53 Lincoln Park, Newark NJ 07102, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019