Jennifer Lynn Nissim
On Tuesday October 20th Jennifer Lynn Nissim passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Jennifer lived most of her life in Ocean Township and graduated OTHS in 1992. She is pre-deceased by her Uncles Fred, James & David Ables of Wanamassa.
She is survived by Her son Stelle Sam Smith, parents Donald & Deborah Nissim Sea Bright, her sister Rachael Nissim, Sea Bright her brother Frank Nissim & Fiancé Lauren Grossman, Nephew Tyler, Niece Lena Nissim, Tinton Falls, Niece Emily Ables of Asbury Park and Grandmother Dee Spontak, Wanamassa
Jennifer was a loving mother and kept the family together and grounded. She would go out of her way to help anyone. Jennifer was a licensed LPN. She Loved her animals George and Dexter. She loved Christmas time and was the one who helped everyone when help was needed. She was funny, caring, loyal, loving and her absence will never be replaced. Her laugh and character were infectious and created so many bonds that could never be broken.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Monmouth County. She is now with her uncles and can find peace. Her service will be held Friday October 30th and Monmouth Memorial Park 4201 Rt 33 Tinton Falls NJ at 10:30am. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net