Jennifer Lynn Nissim
1974 - 2020
Jennifer Lynn Nissim

On Tuesday October 20th Jennifer Lynn Nissim passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Jennifer lived most of her life in Ocean Township and graduated OTHS in 1992. She is pre-deceased by her Uncles Fred, James & David Ables of Wanamassa.

She is survived by Her son Stelle Sam Smith, parents Donald & Deborah Nissim Sea Bright, her sister Rachael Nissim, Sea Bright her brother Frank Nissim & Fiancé Lauren Grossman, Nephew Tyler, Niece Lena Nissim, Tinton Falls, Niece Emily Ables of Asbury Park and Grandmother Dee Spontak, Wanamassa

Jennifer was a loving mother and kept the family together and grounded. She would go out of her way to help anyone. Jennifer was a licensed LPN. She Loved her animals George and Dexter. She loved Christmas time and was the one who helped everyone when help was needed. She was funny, caring, loyal, loving and her absence will never be replaced. Her laugh and character were infectious and created so many bonds that could never be broken.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Monmouth County. She is now with her uncles and can find peace. Her service will be held Friday October 30th and Monmouth Memorial Park 4201 Rt 33 Tinton Falls NJ at 10:30am. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
10:30 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Jennifer today and always.
Tara Plummer
Family
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lynn Joseph
October 22, 2020
Rest in Peace our baby girl. You were my second daughter and Tara's sister. We love you and will miss you and all the crazy things you and Tara did together, especially to Frankie. Thanks for the laughs and love our sweet girl. May God hold you in the palm of his hand forever. Don't forget to have Poppy make you pancakes up there. XOXOXO
Debbi Mansfield
Family
