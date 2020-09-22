1/1
Jennifer Lynn Rosenfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Lynn Rosenfeld

Wall - Jennifer Lynn Rosenfeld, 74 of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home with her loving family present. Jennifer was born in Elizabeth and raised in Wall Township where she graduated from Wall High School. After high school Jennifer worked for JCP&L for several years before leaving there to raise her family. Later, after her children were grown, Jennifer went to work for Cablevision as a customer service agent for 13 years. Jennifer enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, reading, gardening and her trips to the Borgata Casino. The most important thing to Jennifer in life was her family, she was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and a loving grandmother. Over the years she also adored her three cats, Lady, Patches and Puppy.

Jennifer was predeceased by her parents Richard and Adelaide Tichenor; two brothers-in-law Al Matthews and Lyman Barnes as well as a cousin-in-law Larry Uretzky. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years John "Jack" Rosenfeld of Wall; her three beloved children and their spouses, John and Marie Rosenfeld of Wall, Jill Fusco and her husband Chris of Wall and Chris and Liz Rosenfeld of Brick. Jennifer was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren Jenny Fusco, Madeline Fusco, Katie Rosenfeld, Jack Rosenfeld, Kyle Rosenfeld, Alexa Rosenfeld and Sean Rosenfeld. She is also survived by a brother Jeff Tichenor and his wife Andrea of Florida and two sisters Debbie Matthews and Sara "Sally" Larrison and her husband Don all of Wall, a sister-in-law Diane Barnes of Lakewood and cousin-in-law Barbara Uretzky of Belmar; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. While on hospice Jennifer was lovingly cared for by her live-in aid Sharon and her family will be forever grateful for her dedication and devotion to Jennifer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will be held here on Friday at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses' Association to honor the outstanding and compassionate care they provided Jennifer by going online to vnahg.org To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orender Family Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved