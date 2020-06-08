Jennifer Nora Bridge
Wanamassa - Beloved daughter, sister and friend, Jennifer Nora Bridge, passed away surrounded by loved ones at home on June 6, 2020. She was 49 years old.
Born in Camden, and raised in Burlington County, she also lived in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, before moving to Wanamassa, in 2008. An avid concert goer and music fan, Jen loved seeing all sorts of shows, specially in Asbury Park. Equally as strong was her love for cats, dogs, and animals of all kinds.
Jen is survived by her father, Barry C. Bridge; her sister, Leslie A. Bridge; her former wife, Kathleen Fitzpatrick and their children and grandchildren: Jessica Cassese, her husband, Anthony and son AJ; Erin Fitzpatrick, her partner Roger Jack and their children, Temple and Michael; and Mark Fitzpatrick and his son, Titus; as well as numerous friends who were as close as family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ingrid, and her son, Leo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jen's memory to Three Little Kittens Kitten Rescue, Foster Care and Adoption, PO Box 359, Allenhurst, New Jersey, 07711-1129, or at threelittlekittens.org. Cremation will be handled by Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.