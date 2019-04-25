|
Jenny (Barulich) Hodulich
Bayville - Jenny (Barulich) Hodulich was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1929, in Manhattan, NY. After marriage she lived briefly in Seaside Park, NJ, and moved to Bayville in 1955. Jenny was active in the Bayville School PTA, also serving as president for two years. She worked in the Berkeley Township Municipal Court, becoming Court Clerk for approximately 20 years, retiring in July 1990. Jenny and her husband Sam along with Mary and Chris Krsulic, owned and operated "The Holly Park Inn". Jenny was adored by many and affectionately known as "Mommom" by friends and family alike.
Jenny was predeceased by her infant daughter Jennifer in 1969, her son John in 1974, and her beloved husband of 54 years Sam, in 2003. Jenny is survived by her three children: Sam and wife Iris of Birmingham, AL; Sandy and her husband Mickey of Forked River, NJ; and David of Herndon, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Brian, Melissa, Tara, Marc, Laura, and David; and ten great-grandchildren.
Visiting will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Road, Bayville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. Donations may be made to David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation at davidsdreamandbelieve.org or to arthritis.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019