Jerald Desmond
Tinton Falls - Jerald Thomas Desmond "Jerry", 83, of Tinton Falls died on Thursday May 30, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born in Perth Amboy and was raised in South Amboy. He attended St. Bonaventure University and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army where he served over 20 years, including 2 tours in Vietnam, and he retired as a Lt. Colonel. He continued his career in civil service in Organizational Development and Training at McGuire Air Force Base and Lakehurst Naval Air Station. He lived and traveled throughout the world with his wife Josephine and their 3 children. After retirement, he and his wife wintered in Estero, Florida. Jerry was an avid outdoors man. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, and boating. He also enjoyed bridge, pinochle, country music, dancing and other activities with his many wonderful friends and family.
Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Josephine Dovi Desmond in 2018. He was the son of the late D. Joseph and Mae Freeman Desmond. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses; Joseph and Carol Desmond of Manasquan, Fran and Jim Conti of Belmar and John and Karen Desmond of East Windsor; his siblings Dennis Desmond, Maribeth Gerstenberg, Diane West, and William Desmond; his cherished grandchildren Jennah and her husband John Rihacek, Mark Desmond, Patrick Conti, Steven Desmond, Nicholas Desmond, Daniel Desmond and a great-granddaughter, Shelby Rihacek.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm and on Wednesday at 8:45 am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, June 5 at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. A private interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019