Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Desmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald Desmond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerald Desmond Obituary
Jerald Desmond

Tinton Falls - Jerald Thomas Desmond "Jerry", 83, of Tinton Falls died on Thursday May 30, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born in Perth Amboy and was raised in South Amboy. He attended St. Bonaventure University and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army where he served over 20 years, including 2 tours in Vietnam, and he retired as a Lt. Colonel. He continued his career in civil service in Organizational Development and Training at McGuire Air Force Base and Lakehurst Naval Air Station. He lived and traveled throughout the world with his wife Josephine and their 3 children. After retirement, he and his wife wintered in Estero, Florida. Jerry was an avid outdoors man. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, and boating. He also enjoyed bridge, pinochle, country music, dancing and other activities with his many wonderful friends and family.

Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Josephine Dovi Desmond in 2018. He was the son of the late D. Joseph and Mae Freeman Desmond. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses; Joseph and Carol Desmond of Manasquan, Fran and Jim Conti of Belmar and John and Karen Desmond of East Windsor; his siblings Dennis Desmond, Maribeth Gerstenberg, Diane West, and William Desmond; his cherished grandchildren Jennah and her husband John Rihacek, Mark Desmond, Patrick Conti, Steven Desmond, Nicholas Desmond, Daniel Desmond and a great-granddaughter, Shelby Rihacek.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm and on Wednesday at 8:45 am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, June 5 at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. A private interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now