Jeri L. Buller
Jeri L. Buller

Wall Township - Jeri L. Buller, 68 of Wall Township passed away peacefully with her sisters by her bedside, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Jeri was born in Paterson, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was a graduate of Wall High School and attended Morris Harvey College in WV and Brookdale Community College in NJ. Jeri worked as a Medical Billing Specialist for 45 years. She worked for Jersey Shore Radiology and Shore Heart Group before starting her own company called Kaleidoscope Billing Service, retiring in 2018. Also, Jeri was employed as a medical billing instructor at Star Technical Institute in Lakewood, NJ. She enjoyed gardening and watching her television shows. Jeri played several musical instruments and had an extensive record album collection.

Jeri was predeceased by her loving parents John and Janet Buller. She is survived by her beloved sisters Jill Buller of Belmar, NJ and Jodi Repetti of Wall, NJ. Jeri was the beloved aunt to Jaclyn Repetti and her husband Dave Altmann, Paul Repetti and his wife Alexis, Natali Megill and her husband Tom, and Ted Repetti and his wife Daniella. Jeri was also the cherished great aunt to Ella Rossetti, Lily Repetti-Altmann, Odin, Lucius and Althea Repetti, Thomas, Cali, and Nora Megill, Juliette and Sienna Repetti.

Great thanks need to be given to the staff of the ICU at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for their superior and tender care of Jeri during her time with them. Their great skill, support and compassion will not be forgotten and always appreciated.

With greatest appreciation we commend the VNA team who cared for Jeri with expertise, love, and tenderness. You will forever be in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 3:30 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
