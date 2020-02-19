|
|
Jerilyn Earle
Toms River - Jerilyn Judith Earle, age 77, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Jeri was born in Scotch Plains, the daughter of the late Beatrice and Thomas Glynn.
As a young woman, Jeri moved to Toms River, where she raised her family and built her professional life. As a real estate agent, broker and founder of Open Door Realty, Jeri proudly served her clients and the greater Ocean County community for more than 30 years. She was well known and respected in the community and considered many of her colleagues and clients as friends.
Jeri was a strong lady who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, relaxing on her deck overlooking the Barnegat Bay. One of her most favorite traditions was the annual family Thanksgiving gathering at her sister Cathy's house in Gillette, NJ.
Her beloved children, Michelle Earle and Scott Earle (Katharina), her two grandsons, John and Tommy, her cherished siblings Sharon Roglieri, Catherine DiDonato (Walter), Thomas Glynn (Josie), John Glynn (Jane) and Michael Glynn (Kitty), and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends will deeply miss her.
A celebration of Jeri's life and the release of her ashes will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Jeri's beloved Jersey Shore.
For further information, please go to Jerilyn's Memorial Page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/887341981724246/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020