Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
Jerome Corvo Obituary
Jerome Corvo

Neptune - Jerome Nicholas Corvo, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the presence of his loving family.

Jerry was the oldest son of Italian and Croatian immigrants. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Art and Design high school in New York City. He was a founding member of the Bambi Rod and Gun club in Hancock New York. While living in Brooklyn, he met and married the love of his life, Nilda Ortega Mendez. After having three children they moved to Staten Island, where they were actively involved as volunteers at Our Lady Star of the Sea parish. He had a successful career as a fabric salesman, retiring from Armtex in 1995. Jerry was a true renaissance man, he had a thirst for knowledge and new experiences. He developed a game for Parker Bros. and a battery-less smoke detector, which he held patents for. His love of nature led him to be a volunteer guide for the National Recreation and Park Association after retirement. Jerry was a member of the Student's Art League. Throughout his life, Jerry drew, painted and sculpted. At age 70 he took up stained glass and later became an instructor at the Neptune Senior Center. Over the years, he entered many works of art in the Monmouth County Senior Art shows, placing in the top 3 often.

His charming personality and enjoyment of life brought many close ties with family members and friends. He was generous, kind and he was there when you needed him!

Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Nilda. He is survived by his loving children, Philip Corvo and wife Susan of Fairfield CT, Donna Corvo Lombardi and her husband Rob of Freehold and Laura Corvo Conte and her husband, Richard of Bellevue, WA, Grandchildren, Gabriella Conte, Francesca Conte and Robert Lombardi, siblings, Dolores Stracquadaine, Vincent Corvo, Gloria Fiedorowicz and Walter, and Michael Corvo, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be offered 10:00am on Friday, December 27 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Burial will follow at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island. Condolences can be offered online at www.ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
