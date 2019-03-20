Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Jerome E. Yorke Sr.

Jerome E. Yorke, Sr.

Forked River - Jerome E. Yorke, Sr., 69, of Forked River passed away on March 19, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Jerry was born in Elizabeth, NJ to John and Mary Yorke. He grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ and moved to Forked River in 1975. He retired from Verizon in 2003 after 29 years as a telephone repairman and installer belonging to IBEW Local #827.

Jerry was a movie and trivia buff, specifically Star Trek, and an avid Eagles fan. He was a former member of the Lacey Elks.

Mr. Yorke is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Catherine Yorke (nee Gil); daughter, Catherine Wolfman and her husband, Michael; 3 sons, Jerome Jr. and his wife, Suzanne; James; Jason and his wife, Niki; and one granddaughter, Dorothy Kay. Also surviving is his brother, John and sister, Mary Ann Montana and her husband, Robert.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Clowns Without Borders: https://clownswithoutborders.org/donate/. As Jerry would advise to all- "Live Long & Prosper."
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019
