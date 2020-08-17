1/1
Jerome L. "Jerry" Power
Jerome "Jerry" L. Power

Spring Lake - Jerome "Jerry" L. Power, 79, of Spring Lake, NJ died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born and raised in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, NY, Jerry graduated from All Hallows High School. He made 1st Team All City selection on the 1959 All Hallows City Championship Basketball team. He attended Boston College on a basketball scholarship, graduating in 1963. Jerry worked for Wells Fargo Advisors in Spring Lake as 1st Vice President Investment Officer for the past 45 years. In 1998, Jerry was honored by Irish American Magazine as "Irishman of the Year" for his distinguished career in the financial industry. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at All Hallows High School in 2015. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Spring Lake Golf Club and former club champion. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake.

Jerry was predeceased by his wife Kendra H. Power in 1992 and his siblings, John Power, Frank Power and Faith Geier. Surviving are his longtime companion Linda Morton, four sons: Jerome Power Jr. and his wife, Tracy Power, David Power, Michael Power and his wife, Marybeth Power, and Kevin Power and his wife, Siobhan Power. Also surviving are his sister, Rosemary Dorment, brother-in-law Christopher Dorment, sister-in-law Leslie Power, and his three grandchildren: Kendra, Keri, and Page.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are mandatory.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
