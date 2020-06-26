Jerome Miles Clement, 62, of Ortley Beach, NJ, passed away on June 23, 2020, peacefully with his longtime devoted companion Gail Hosie by his side. Miles was well known at the Seaside Boardwalk. He loved the beach, bay, boats, and fishing, and excelled in all sports.



Jerome was predeceased by his beloved parents Jerome and Elsie Clement. Surviving are his dear sisters Patrice and Andrea, brother Jerry and their spouses, and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, special ones Joanna, Maryann, Nic, Michael, Nancy, the Castle Family, and his pet Black Lab "Bogie".



The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that helped Jerome through his ordeal. Jerome will be deeply missed and never forgotten. His favorite phrase was "Catch ya later!"



Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store