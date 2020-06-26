Jerome Miles Clement
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Miles Clement, 62, of Ortley Beach, NJ, passed away on June 23, 2020, peacefully with his longtime devoted companion Gail Hosie by his side. Miles was well known at the Seaside Boardwalk. He loved the beach, bay, boats, and fishing, and excelled in all sports.

Jerome was predeceased by his beloved parents Jerome and Elsie Clement. Surviving are his dear sisters Patrice and Andrea, brother Jerry and their spouses, and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, special ones Joanna, Maryann, Nic, Michael, Nancy, the Castle Family, and his pet Black Lab "Bogie".

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that helped Jerome through his ordeal. Jerome will be deeply missed and never forgotten. His favorite phrase was "Catch ya later!"

Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved