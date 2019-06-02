|
|
Jerome R. "Jerry" LaMarre
Eatontown - Jerome "Jerry" LaMarre, 89, of Eatontown, passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019., at home.
Mr. LaMarre served in the Army during the Korean War, before going on to a career with the Dept. of the Army at Fort Monmouth, where he served as Printing Manager, before retiring.
Mr. LaMarre was predeceased by his loving wife Takako, his parents, Lionel and Annie, and his brother Bernard. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Grace LaMarre, of N.J., and his daughter Colleen LaMarre Treagan, of Oregon. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Victoria, Joseph, Anthony and Jackie, 6 great-grandchildren, his sister Ida Mae, of Maine, and his furry buddy Harry.
Private interment, with military honors, will take place in Maine.
