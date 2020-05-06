Jerome Roth



Marlboro - Jerome Roth, aka Jerry Roth, 87, of Marlboro, passed away on, May 3, 2020, at The Jewish Home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a Marlboro resident for the past 35 years. He was a decorated soldier in the United States Air Force serving between 1951-1955. He owned his own company Roth - Paris Marketing, and was a manufacturer's representative in consumer electronics/audio. Jerome was a loving father, grandfather and devoted husband.



Jerome was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline; his parents Isidore and Ida; brother Abraham (Anabelle); and his sister Elsie.



Jerome is survived by his daughters, Winifred and Joy (Dennis), son David; his grandchildren Jonathan (Alyssa) and Ashley (Mike); and his nephew, Mark (Alexandra).



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home.









