Jerry A. Lipay
Manchester - Jerry A. Lipay, age 81, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Jan 11 at home. Born and raised in Passaic, he lived in Toms River prior to moving to Manchester 13 years ago. He was the owner of Jersey Shore Doors and Hardware, New Egypt.
He was predeceased by his wife, Delores Lipay and his sister, Gloria Lisle.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Lauren Garrigan and her husband, John, Denise Pisko and her husband, Gary and Kelly Mangold and her husband, Jeff and 7 grandchildren, Alexander, Mary, John Jr., Katie, Sawyer, Riley and Reese. He is also survived by his companion, Anna Preziosi.
Visitation will be Wednesday 1/15 4-8pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10am Thursday 1/16 at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Ave.
Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020