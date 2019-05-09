Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Stepanos Armenian Church
Long Branch, NJ
Manalapan - Jerry A. Shoukas, of Manalapan, New Jersey, dedicated physician of 54 years departed this world peacefully on May 8th, 2019. Born and raised in New York, Jerry later moved to and raised his three sons in Manalapan, New Jersey.

He was the oldest son of Andrew and Esther Shoukas. His memory will be forever cherished by his brother Artin Shoukas and sister in law Colette, his former wife Sheila Cogan, his loving partner of 40 years Dolores Loew, his children Andrew, Matthew and James, his grandchildren Nicholas, Gregory, Anthony, Ireland, Presley, his daughter in law Niesa and grand daughter in law Samantha.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 7:45-9:45am at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A service will follow on at 11:15 a.m. at St. Stepanos Armenian Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Flushing, New York. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St. Stepanos Armenian Church. To leave a condolence, or find directions visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
