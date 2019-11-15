Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry C. Cunningham

Add a Memory
Jerry C. Cunningham Obituary
Jerry C. Cunningham

Asbury Park - Jerry C. Cunningham, 98, of Asbury Park, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA. He started his military career to serve fight military aggression doing World War II in the Pacific. He also fought are in the Korean conflict and continued throughout the Vietnam War with three tours of duty. Gunnery Sergeant Jerry C Cunningham a 35-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps. He was among the first African-American US Marine Corps recruits. Jerry had a lengthy membership with the local theatrical Union and he spent many years operating movies at numerous local theaters. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sarah, of Asbury Park, his son Michael Cunningham of Albany, NY as well as three grandsons Justin Cunningham, Jeremy Cunningham, and Jared Cunningham. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at 10 AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now