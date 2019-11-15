|
Jerry C. Cunningham
Asbury Park - Jerry C. Cunningham, 98, of Asbury Park, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA. He started his military career to serve fight military aggression doing World War II in the Pacific. He also fought are in the Korean conflict and continued throughout the Vietnam War with three tours of duty. Gunnery Sergeant Jerry C Cunningham a 35-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps. He was among the first African-American US Marine Corps recruits. Jerry had a lengthy membership with the local theatrical Union and he spent many years operating movies at numerous local theaters. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sarah, of Asbury Park, his son Michael Cunningham of Albany, NY as well as three grandsons Justin Cunningham, Jeremy Cunningham, and Jared Cunningham. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at 10 AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019