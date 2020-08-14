Jerry Diglio
Jerry Diglio at 94 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 11, 2020.
Jerry was born on July 2, 1926 at home in Asbury Park from Italian immigrant parents, Adeline and Gerard Diglio. He was raised in Neptune and is predeceased by his three brothers and sister, Ralph (Addie) Diglio, Larry (Francis) Diglio, Chick (Joyce) Diglio, and Marie (Junie) Jaeger.
Jerry lived a full, happy life. He served in the Navy during WWII and was known to many as the "Chicken Man" from his days running a chicken market on Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park. He retired from the Jersey Coast News Company after 35 years. He was a member of the Elks Club in Asbury Park and was one of the original founders and last surviving member of the American Legion Post 346 in Neptune.
Jerry was a fabulous cook and loved preparing Italian meals while gathering family and friends to the table. He entertained with wonderful stories of his colorful life and did it with a sense of humor that left everyone in stitches and wanting more. He was kind, hardworking and generous. Gardener, chef, butcher and even a crossing guard after retirement, were just a few of the titles he wore.
Jerry had six children with his first love, Lucille, who passed away in 1982. He leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Peggy Diglio, and his children, Susan Diglio-Verdee, Jeri (Jim) Libby, JoAnn (Jim) Vaccaro, Denise (Pete) Dickinson and Jerry Diglio Jr. He is predeceased by his daughter Lucille and stepson Ricky.
Known to many as Pop Pop, Jerry's greatest blessing was being a Grandfather. He will be tremendously missed by each and every one of his grandchildren; James Vaccaro (Leann), Ashley (Matt) Hockenbury, Jillian (Brendan) Lloyd, Jenna (Paul) Kolarsick, Michael Dickinson and his five great grandchildren Paige, Parker, James, Paulie and Penelope.
Jerry's final request was to donate his body to Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in his words "I knew I'd get to college someday!"
Jerry loved laughter and would want us all to share his legacy with his favorite toast, "Burn my clothes mama, I'm not comin' home tonight!"
For the health and safety of family and friends, there will be no services at this time but the family would appreciate donations be made to Visiting Nurse Association Health Group's hospice program and Visiting Physician Services in Holmdel, NJ at www.vnahg.org
.