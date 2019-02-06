Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Jesse Brown Obituary
Jesse Brown

Asbury Park - Jesse Brown, age 74 of Asbury Park, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Folkston, GA he lived in Asbury Park for 50 years. Jesse was a batch mixer for the Anchor Glass Container Company in Cliffwood and served our Country honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Barbara "Birdie" Brown; his daughter Tina Brown, his son and daughter in law, Calvin and Glenda Brown; his loving siblings; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5 pm until the time of the funeral service at 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or the . Please visit www.damianofuneralhome.com for the full obituary or to send a letter of condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019
