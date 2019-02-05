|
Jesse Linn
Toms River - Jesse Linn, 27, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2019. He was born in Toms River and was a life-long resident. Jesse enjoyed being in the company of others, especially his family. His happy disposition could always bring a smile to your face. Jesse will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Jesse is survived by his devoted and loving mother, Laura Blankenship of Toms River; his wonderful brother Joseph Lenovich of Toms River; and his aunt, Debra Hawkins of Toms River.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 7th, from 3 to 5 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 8th, 11 AM, at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019