Jesse Young Harris Sr.


1936 - 2020
Jesse Young Harris Sr. Obituary
Jesse Young Harris, Sr.

Eatontown - Jesse Y. Harris of Eatontown, NJ was predeceased by his parents William and Lauretha Harris, siblings Lagretta Fisher, Janet Harris, William Harris, Harvey Harris, and Rufus Harris. He was born March 21, 1936 at home in Lawnside, NJ.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcelline Riley Harris, and five children: Chris Harris, Jesse Harris Jr., Stacy Harris and wife Magda, Jackie Severinsen and husband Ken, and Jason Harris and wife Jennifer. Ten grandchildren: Jordan, Keonya, Ariana, Jesse III, Ty, Kenny, Kimarley, Jesse, Hazel, and Janelle.

Jesse graduated from Rutgers with BS (1958), MS (1960), MS (1963), PhD (1968). He was a Sr Scientist with the USPHS and Professor for 26yrs at UMASS-Lowell, then Berkley College and sub teacher & track coach at RFH.

He coached Track and Cross Country for over 50 years from youth to college. In addition, he was devoted to Fisk Chapel AME Church in Fair Haven, NJ. Jesse was a truly dedicated servant of God, his family, friends, and his community.

Jesse's viewing will be held 10 AM to 12 PM with his service at 12 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Fisk Chapel AME Church in Fair Haven, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Jesse's memory to Fisk Chapel AME Church, 38 Fisk Street, Fair Haven, NJ 07704. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
