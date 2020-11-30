1/1
Jessie Arlt
Jessie Arlt

Morganville - Jessie Arlt, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 28, after a brief illness.

Jessie lived a long and full life, touched by broadly experienced historical events and marked by love, personal achievements and joy. Jessie was born in Elizabeth, NJ, just as the Great Depression took hold of the United States. Her father, a WWI veteran, moved the family across the country in search of work, ultimately working on the Hoover Dam. The family returned to New Jersey, and Jessie grew up in Roselle. She married her husband, Paul, shortly after graduating from high school.

Jessie and Paul, with the help of Jessie's father, Edward, built their home in Morganville, NJ in 1960. They raised their two children, Kathleen and Paul, and cared for assorted dogs, cats and ducks. She was the consummate care giver. She nursed husband Paul and daughter Kathy through their final illnesses.

Jessie's second love was a huge circle consisting of friends, her work with the harness racing industry, bowling, her community's environment, and of course, her pets. She stayed in touch with her friends from high school, and the various members of the group regularly got together for lunch or maybe a trip to Atlantic City. Her passion for bowling was unrivaled. She bowled in local leagues until the age of 85.

Jessie spent many years working at the farm of the late harness racing driver, Harold "Sonny" Dancer. She loved the horses, and she and her husband spent many days and evenings at Freehold Raceway, the Meadowlands and Yonkers. This experience led Jessie to start her own business, Select Staking, Inc., which she ran for several years.

Jessie was also deeply concerned about her community of Morganville, in Marlboro Township. She was a member of the Townships' Affordable Housing Committee and the Open Space Committee.

She was an enthusiastic and loving grandmother to her granddaughter, Dr. Jean Arlt. She and Grandpa took care of Jean when she was ill and her parents had to work. They took her to the beach every week during the summer and enjoyed the pleasure of each other's company at the Jersey Shore.

Jessie was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, in 2003, and her daughter Kathy, in 2017.

She is survived by her son, Paul E. Arlt and his wife, Mary Ann Arlt of Bridgewater, NJ and granddaughter, Dr. Jean Arlt and her husband Dr. Alex Puhalla, of Philadelphia, PA.

Due to the coronavirus, a private memorial will be held at a future date






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
