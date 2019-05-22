|
Jessie Eisel
Shrewsbury - Jessie Crowe Eisel, 95, of Shrewsbury, and formerly of Stroudsburg, PA, died Thursday evening, May 16, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Eisel who died in 1986.
Born on May 6, 1924 in the General Hospital in East Stroudsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Montgomery Fletcher Crowe and Frances (Wirth) Crowe. Senator Crowe served four terms in the Pennsylvania Senate from 1938 to 1954.
A graduate of Fairfax Hall, Virginia and Hollins Univeristy, Roanoke, Virginia, she had worked as Secretary to the President of Goucher College, Baltimore; a fashion copywriter for Baltimore department stores; a teacher at St. Peter's Academy, Libertytown, Maryland; and a teaching aide at the Ramsey School in Stroudsburg.
She was deeply devoted to her church, Christ Episcopal Church in Stroudsburg which she served in many capacities. The church was founded by her grandfather, Charles Hopper Crowe, in 1887.
Jessie served on the boards of the Pocono Medical Center Auxiliary and the American Association of University Women. She was a member of The Older Adult Learning Center of East Stroudsburg University, Pocono Outdoor Club and Monroe County Historical Association.
Her volunteer work included the Medical Library of the Pocono Medical Center and VNA Hospice of Monroe County.
Her happiest moments in life were spent hiking. She hiked many of the trails locally and in our national parks. For additional hiking opportunities, she traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, England, Scotland, Greece and Chile, South America.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Eisel and her wife Sandra Carioti of Ocean Grove; grandchildren, Rachel A. Herman and Matthew P. Herman of New York City; and good friend and former son-in-law, Perry "Joel" Herman.
The funeral service will begin at 11:00AM Wednesday, May 29th, at Christ Episcopal Church, 205 N. 7th Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Private burial will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 205 N. 7th Street, Stroudsburg, PA.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019