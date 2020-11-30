Jessie Grodziak
Bethlehem, PA - Jessie Grodziak, 94, passed away November 25, 2020 at the Holy Family Senior Living Facility in Bethlehem, PA. Mrs. Grodziak was born and raised in Queens, NY. She raised her family in Westfield, NJ before moving to Berkeley Heights, NJ. For the past 25 years she lived in Toms River, NJ. Mrs. Grodziak served as Eucharistic Minister and altar server at St. Mary the Lake Church, now Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Lakewood. She was an excellent cook and talented seamstress. She loved reading books and playing cards with friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all.
Mrs. Grodziak is predeceased by her husband, Casimir, and sons, Daniel and Richard.
Jessie is survived by her sons, Matthew Grodziak and Peter Grodziak (wife Eileen), six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A Christian Mass of Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jessie's memory to either the Eternal World Television Network (EWTN) or the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Bank c/o our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 43 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 18701.
