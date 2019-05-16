|
|
Jessie M. Parker
Lakewood - Jessie Parker, age 78, of Lakewood, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 2, 1940, she lived in Glasgow, Scotland for 20 years before moving to Kearny NJ in 1960. She then moved to Lakewood, NJ in 1969 where she would spend the rest of her life. Jessie worked as a waitress for many years before her retirement in 1999.
Jessie is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Parker in 2002, and her brother William Haughie. She is survived by her children; Shona and her husband Louis Zigarelli Jr., Richard Parker and his girlfriend Denise, and Jeffrey. Also surviving are her sisters Ann, Margaret, and Christine, her sister in law Muriel, her grandchildren Megan O'Neil and her wife, Tara, and Corey Truex and his wife, Ashley and her great grandchildren Autumn and Cole Truex and Landon and Danny O'Neil.
Visitation hours will take place Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral service will be held 10:30am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the funeral home followed by an entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park located in Toms River NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The COPD Foundation or New Jersey . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019