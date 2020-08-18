Jessie Madeline "Madie" West
Jackson - Jessie Madeline "Madie" West, 79, of Jackson, N.J. and Venice, Florida passed away peacefully at her home in Venice on June 4, 2020. Madie was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on December 27, 1940, to Stephen and Jessie Fitsimmons. She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, N.J.
While raising four small children, Madie worked for The Star-Ledger, taking on the largest morning route so she could deliver the newspapers before her children woke up and her husband went to work. In 1970, she became an xray technician for Jersey Shore Radiology. She worked there for 5 years before joining her husband, Ed, at State Farm Insurance for the next 16 years, where they built one of the most successful agencies in New Jersey. She retired in 1991 to travel and spend time with her family and friends.
Madie's first priority was to her family. She never missed a school concert, play, or sporting event, although you wouldn't find her in the bleachers at her sons' wrestling matches as she was too nervous to watch for herself. She'd pace up and down in the hallway and have others tell her what was going on! She attended her grandchildren's events also, sitting through hours of soccer, basketball, football, wrestling, cheerleading, track, and music concerts.
She exemplified her motto, "Life is too short, enjoy it", as she endured chronic back pain, never letting it slow her down. Her love for her family, compassion for others, and nightly emoji texts will be missed.
Madie was predeceased by her parents, her two sons Patrick and Mark, and her son-in-law, Michael. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Edward Anthony, her daughter Kelli Dailey, her sons Edward (Joanne) and Stephen (Suzanne), ten grandchildren, her sister Lottie Anne Giglio, and her brother Stephen Fitzsimmons.
An outdoor celebration of Madie's life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 718 Holmdel Rd. Holmdel, N.J. at 3:00 p.m.
Video condolences and messages may be submitted to https://www.tribute.co/madie-west2/