Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Jesus Manuel Figueroa Jr. Obituary
Jesus Manuel Figueroa Jr.

Jesus Manuel Figueroa Jr., 59 of Keansburg passed away on Friday October 18, 2019. "Gee," as he was affectionately known, loved to play basketball and baseball in his free time. He was a big fan of the NY Yankees. Visitation will be Saturday October 26th from 11:30 am until the funeral service at 12:30 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
