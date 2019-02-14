Services
Jewel C. Giarratana


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jewel C. Giarratana Obituary
Jewel C. Giarratana

Neptune - Jewel C. Giarratana, 83, of Neptune, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ to the late Nicholas and Rose Piccone. In 1958, she married her loving husband Joseph. Jewel worked as a cashier for Neptune Middle School for many years. She also volunteered at the Neptune Senior Center. Jewel was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brother Nicholas Piccone. Jewel is survived by her sons Joseph and Glenn, her sister Marie Rees, her nieces and nephews Rose and Jeff Letts, Tina and Dan Hoelle and Lynn and Pete Kenny and a host of loving family members and dear friends. The viewing will be held from 3 to 6PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Asbury Park with the entombment to follow in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
