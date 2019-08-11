|
|
Jill Cameron
Brick - Jill Cameron, 66, passed away peacefully after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma on August 8, 2019. Jill was born in Neptune and grew up in Spring Lake Heights, graduating from Manasquan High School in 1971. Throughout the years Jill has worked for Ray Kramer's Old Mill Inn, General Electric and most recently Rite Aid Pharmacy Spring Lake Heights until her illness.
Jill's greatest pleasures were tending to her many potted flowers in the yard, animals of all kinds, beach time in Manasquan and spending time with her family and friends.
These all gave her comfort during her illness.
She is predeceased by her parents A. Bruce Cameron and Thelma Gray Cameron, and brother-in-law William Slowey.
She is survived by her sisters Lynn Cameron Slowey of Lakewood; Stacey Cameron of Brick; her aunt and uncle, Diane and Benedict Werntz of Marmora, NJ, and several wonderful cousins and friends.
Services for Jill will be private. Condolences to the family may be posted to: www.jerseyshorecremation.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019