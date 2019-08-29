|
|
Jill Lynn Callinan
Highlands - Jill Lynn Callinan nee Rosse, age 53, died August 20, 2019 at home in Highlands, NJ. Born in Long Branch on July 9, 1966. Jill moved to Highlands, NJ at 3 months old and was a lifelong Highlands resident. She loved Highland, its scenery and its people.
Jill is best remembered as "that little red head crossing guard out in front of the Parrot (Coffee Shop)." Back in the 90's and 2000's, Jill was renowned for her remarkable ability to know everyone. She would cross all the kids by name, talk to all their parents by name, tell drivers to stop their cars by name, even the commuters headed to the ferry. When asked how she could do it, she replied, "well they all get coffee from the Parrot." Some say it made the town seem smaller when she was around.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kerry Callinan; daughters, Katelynn Callinan of West Lebanon, NH, Emily Callinan of Atlantic Highlands & Sara Trivett; son-in-law, Brian Trivett; granddaughter, Alice Trivett; brother, David Rosseand his wife, Jeanne. Jill was predeceased by her only son, Jedediah George Callinan who died in 2015.
A Memorial will be held at the the American Legion Post #143 Hall at 85 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732 on August 31st at 11:30 AM. Jill was a life long animal lover who most likely would have preferred a small donation be made to an animal charity over flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019