Jill Maghan
Marlboro - Jill Maghan, 76, of Marlboro passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home. She grew up in Newark and settled in Marlboro years ago.
Jill worked as a secretary for Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital prior to her retirement. She loved helping on the family farm, Top of the Hill, taking care of her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker, and especially enjoyed making Christmas cookies during her favorite time of year.
Jill is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Maghan of Marlboro; two sons, Jim Maghan and his wife, Susan of Shark River Hills, and Timmy Maghan of Brick; four grandchildren, Gillian, Noah, Matthew and Emilia; and her sister, Judy Voorhees of Colts Neck.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For information or to leave a condolence message for her family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019