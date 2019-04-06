|
|
Jill Price
Sarasota, FL - Jill Price (nee Harris) of Sarasota, FL and Marlboro, NJ passed away peacefully, with her husband Brett Price by her side on March 23, 2019. Her unexpected passing came in the midst of treatment for recently diagnosed lung cancer.
Born in Paterson, NJ, she grew up in Ridgewood, NJ, and graduated from Ridgewood High School, Class of 1969. Her life's passion was in the arts, and she enjoyed both painting and sketching throughout her life. A parallel passion for nature photography brought great pleasure to her and to her friends and family with whom she shared her photos. In 2007, Jill held an exhibition of her photos of birds and local wildlife, and a sampling of her whimsical sketches, at the Middletown, NJ Public Library. Possibly influenced by her father's history of selling peanuts at Yankee Stadium in the 1930s, Jill was an avid, total, and complete New York Yankees fan.
Jill was predeceased by her parents James and Joan Harris. Jill is survived by her husband Brett Price of Marlboro, brothers James J. Harris, of Ridgewood, Joseph Cheney Harris of Lodi, NJ, and sister Joann Rauso of Red Bank, NJ. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Ted Harris, Laura Whitman, Chris Rauso and Jaime Rauso.
A memorial service will be planned for late April in New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019