Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Asbury Park - Jim (James) M. Murphy, 76, passed away at Monmouth Care Center in Long Branch, NJ on February 5, 2019. His previous residence was at the Asbury Tower in Asbury Park, NJ.

Jim is survived by his four children: Jim (James) Murphy (wife Christine), Kelly Russo (husband Robert), Timothy Murphy (wife Lynda), and Shawn Murphy. He has two grandchildren: Casey and Aidan Murphy. He is also survived by his sister Pamela Balkovec (husband Joseph) and niece Ellen Balkovec.

Blessing will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 13 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls. Interment to follow at Brigadier General W. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org. For Jim's full obituary, please visit his memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019
