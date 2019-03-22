Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:15 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Interment
Following Services
Colonial Memorial Park Cemetery
Hamilton, NJ
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Manchester - Jimmie Forrester, age 101, of Manchester Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at her favorite winter vacation spot in Zephyrhills, Fla. with her daughter Phyllis.

She was born in Des Arc, Arkansas in 1917. After her marriage to Leander Forrester and birth of her two daughters, they moved to Trenton, N.J. She and Leander, along with other family members, went to work at Fleetwing Aircraft Factory building planes during World War II. At the close of the war she began to use her sewing skills at various factories, always learning new skills. She worked at Horsman Doll Co. sewing doll dresses, at a lampshade company making fine silk lampshades and at Switlik Parachute sewing parachutes for the Air Force. In time she and Leander decided to go on their own, operating "Mom & Pop" grocery stores and small restaurants, which they did very successfully for several years.

Upon retiring, they moved from their home in Yardville to Leisure Village West in Manchester Township and joined Crossroads Baptist Church. Never one to be idle, Jimmie kept at her love of crafting and sewing by becoming leader of the Arts and Crafts Club in LVW for several years. Another great love of hers was making and collecting all types and sizes of dolls. She took great pride in rescuing old dolls and re-dressing them for other children to enjoy.

Jimmie was pre-deceased by her husband of 67 years, Leander, her son-in-law William Bixby, and great-grandson Brandon Bixby. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Jack Baggaley of Heislerville, N.J.; daughter Phyllis Bixby of Manchester, N.J.; her five grandchildren Donna Rhodes, Daniel Baggaley, Dianne Moulton (and husband Jeff) of New Hampshire, Kevin Bixby (and wife Bonnie) and Colleen Russell (and husband Rick) of North Carolina; 10 loving great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst on Sunday, March 24, from 3-5 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:15pm officiated by Pastor Jeff Knight. Interment will take place on Monday morning, leaving from DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go to Colonial Memorial Park Cemetery in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 37 Brown Ave., Lakehurst, N.J. 08733, or to a charitable organization of one's choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019
