|
|
Jimmie S. Arnold
West Long Branch - Jimmie S. Arnold, 84, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was surrounded by his loving children.
He leaves behind his son, Jimmy Arnold and ex-wife Lynn; daughters, Lisa and Glenn Zwerin, Laurie and Frank VanBrunt, Karen and Nick Bennett; nine grandchildren, Jessica Arnold, Amanda Maggio, Keegan and Jacob VanBrunt, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Dylan and Landon Bennett, Gabriel Zwerin and one great-granddaughter, Demi James Maggio. He will be missed by his brothers, Sid and Larry Arnold and sister, Eleanor Harper. He also leaves behind his beloved labradoodle, Jennie, whom he loved to take for long walks daily.
He is predeceased by his wife, Grace Piantanida; his parents, Ira and Rena Arnold; brothers, Maurice and Dale Bush, Darrell Junior Arnold and sisters, Clarabell, Loren Lee, Ethyl Jane and Barbara Jean.
Born and raised in Palmyra, Illinois on his family's farm, he came to New Jersey when he was stationed at Fort Monmouth. He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving in the Korean War. He fell in love with Grace, they married and built a life in West Long Branch, that included starting a successful plumbing business together.
His family and his dog Jennie were the most important things in his life. He loved them and they adored him.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Tuesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home followed by entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the SPCA, Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019