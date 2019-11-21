|
Jo Ann Anderson
Hazlet -
Jo Ann Sackina Anderson was born May 28, 1952 in Elizabeth NJ. She moved to West Keansburg, NJ at a very young age. She is survived by her husband, Michael R. Anderson, her son William Wardell, and her brother Louis Sackina. She also has cousins in Washington State. Jo Ann Graduated from Raritan High School in Hazlet, NJ. She worked at Pergament's in Hazlet for 20 years and Globe Petroleum in Red Bank, NJ for 24 years. She was also a waitress at The Sail Inn in Sea Bright, NJ which is where she met her Husband Michael. They went out with each other for two years and were married on September 28, 1985. Jo Ann was a kind and loving individual who was loved by all who met her. Her smile and her laugh could light up a room. She will sorely be missed by many people.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday 9:30am at the Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019