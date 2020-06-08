Joan A. Philbin
Brick - Joan A. Philbin, 87 of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5.
Joan was born August 5, 1932 to the late Anne and George Talbot of Bayonne, NJ and grew up in Jersey City and graduated from Lincoln High School.
Joan met her husband Jim on the bus while commuting into New York City as they both worked at the New York Stock Exchange. They fell in love, married, and started a family together. In their 54 years of marriage they resided in Wall Township, Aberdeen, and West Palm Beach, FL before Joan moved back to NJ seven years ago.
Joan was always active and loved taking her water aerobic classes and daily walks. Joan also loved going to Broadway shows and was active in her senior community.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years James and her son James Patrick.
Surviving are her children: Cynthia and her husband Ronald Vicari of Point Pleasant, Kathleen and her husband Robert Casper of Brick, Joanne and her husband Will Smith of Aberdeen, and Robert Philbin of Stuart, FL; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering in honor of both her and her husband James will be announced at a later date and will be followed by a Christian Mass. Enichement at Fairview Cemetery will also take place at that time.
The family wants to send special thanks to the Brandywine Reflections Staff as well as Serenity Hospice for all the attentive and loving care they gave our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Joan's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.