Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Liturgy
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Catholic Church
Lakehurst, NJ
Manchester - Joan A Silvestri, 84, of Manchester died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Newark in 1934 she resided in Kearny for 45 years before moving to Manchester in 1997. She worked as a bookkeeper for Plibrico and then ModernFold in Englewood for many years before retiring in 1997. She then worked for WB Uniforms in Lakewood & Toms River for 10 years. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lakehurst and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed reading, cooking and bass fishing at the Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont. Her most loved activity was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 1999, her siblings, John McCloskey, Helen Rufolo and Dolores Kirkpatrick and her son-in-law Richard Hayes. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Hayes, sons and their wives, Robert F & Teresa and Michael A & Kathleen Silvestri, 6 grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Brock, Cortney, Matthew and Melissa and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 11 AM at St John's Catholic Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
