Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Joan Adele Roberts-Tice

Joan Adele Roberts-Tice Obituary
Joan Adele Roberts-Tice

Toms River - Joan Adele Roberts-Tice, age 86, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Community Medical Center.

She was born in Anaheim, CA and moved to New Jersey in 1955. While raising her family, Joan was an integral part in the running of Roberts Electrical Service. Later she was a partner in the accounting firm of Roberts, Bobroff & Tegeder, P.A.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Lester A. Tice; her brother John Streeter; her children Teresa Clark and John Roberts, and her stepson, Lester Tice.

Surviving are her children Kathryn Rankin (James), Patricia Otto (Craig) and Michael Roberts; her stepchildren Candace Tice-Tomasik (Rich), Linda Benko (Frank) and Alan Tice (Lisa). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation, services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
