Joan Brach
West Long Branch - Joan A. Brach 84 of West Long Branch passed away at home on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Joan was born and raised in Neptune, New Jersey. She graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1953. She worked for the Long Branch Board of Education as a Payroll and Insurance Administrator, retiring after 33 years.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Leon Brach who passed in 1996. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Nancy O'Toole and Edward of Long Branch; son Leon Brach II and Dana of Lincroft; daughter Patricia Gerdon and Charles Ocean; and her 5 grandchildren Courtney Brach, Carly Brach, Katherine O'Toole, Matthew Gerdon and Daniel Gerdon.
Services are private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
In addition to spending time with her family and researching all things to do with England and The Royal Family, Joan truly enjoyed working with the faculty and administrators of the Long Branch Schools and because of her passion for education the family has created in her memory the Joan Brach Long Branch High School Educator Scholarship at Monmouth University. Donations may be made to Monmouth University, University Advancement, 400 Cedar Ave, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 or www.monmouth.edu.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.