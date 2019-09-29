|
Joan Brebner-Lupardo
Manchester - Joan Brebner-Lupardo 81 of Manchester died Friday, September 27, at home. Born in Jersey City, she lived for many years in Bayonne before moving to Manchester in 1993. She was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. She was employed for 16 years as a Medical Receptionist for Dr Lawrence Silverman, Jersey City before retiring in 1989. She later worked part time at Shore Meadows Nursing Home, Toms River. She is predeceased by a nephew, Edward Baltarzuk, and by a grandson, Christopher Brebner. Surviving are 2 sons and their wives, Richard G. and Roseann Brebner and Darryl G. and Francine Brebner, all of Toms River, a brother, Edward Baltarzuk, her loving niece, Eileen Baltarzuk, 6 grandchildren, Lauren, Zach, Ricky, Nick, Bianca, and Amanda, and 2 great-grandchildren, Christopher and Colton, also her loving dog, FiFi. Visitation is Monday from 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Service is Tuesday at 10 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019