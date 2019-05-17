Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Joan C. Deibler Obituary
Joan C. Deibler

Toms River, NJ and Naples, FL - Joan C. Deibler, 89, of Toms River, NJ and Naples, FL, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Naples, FL at her home. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Wall Township, NJ for 41 years before moving to Toms River, NJ, then to Naples, FL. Joan worked for Earle Weapons in Colts Neck, NJ as the Stock Control Supervisor for the Ammunition AD&C. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Neptune, NJ and a member of the Red Hats Society.

Joan is predeceased by her parents Charles and Harriet Muir, brothers David (Eleanor) Muir, Robert (Elizabeth) Muir and John (Eleanor) Muir. Surviving are her husband, James R. Deibler Jr. of Naples, FL; children, James (Mary) Kelly of Hilton Head Island, SC and Joan Lorwey-Muenz (Ronald Muenz) of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Jamie (Michael) Martin, Jennifer Lorwey, Christine McCarthy, James McCarthy, Scott (Julie) Muenz, Sara (Joseph) Youssef, six great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow to BG William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019
