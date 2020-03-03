|
Joan C. Devenney
Toms River - Joan C. Devenney, 83, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts, where she lived until moving to Toms River in 1955. Joan worked as a Kindergarten Aide in Millstone, NJ, Public School System for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed creating wonderful memories for her family.
Joan is survived by her loving husband John Devenney of 64 wonderful years, her four sons: John, James, Joseph, and Jeffrey; her daughter Joanne Flanagan; twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Luke RC Church, Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020